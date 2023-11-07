NewtekOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $10…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $10 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51 million.

