News Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWS) on Thursday reported earnings of $30 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWS) on Thursday reported earnings of $30 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.