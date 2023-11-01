Newmark Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $616.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Newmark Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $692 million to $742 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.02 to $1.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.47 billion.

