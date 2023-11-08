New York Times: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $53.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $598.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

