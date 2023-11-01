VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
New York Mortgage Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.8 million.

