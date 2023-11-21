Live Radio
New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 7:27 AM

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Tuesday reported profit of $37 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $331.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.7 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.85 per share.

