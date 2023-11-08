New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $514.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.