Nevro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Nevro said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $110 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $417 million to $419 million.

