NetApp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $233 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.64 to $1.74.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share.

