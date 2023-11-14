Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2…

Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $890,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.38.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEPT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up