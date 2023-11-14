Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $890,000…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $890,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.38.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period.

