NeoGenomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $152 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.2 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $585 million to $592 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.