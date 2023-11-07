Nektar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.8 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.