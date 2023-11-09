NCR Voyix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $124 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $124 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 95 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VYX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.