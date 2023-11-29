NCino: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123.5 million to $125.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $476.5 million to $478.5 million.

