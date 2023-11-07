Nayax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.2 million.

Nayax expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.

_____

