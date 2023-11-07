Nature’s Sunshine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.8 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $111.2 million in the period.

Nature’s Sunshine expects full-year revenue in the range of $443 million to $451 million.

