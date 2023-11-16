Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported profit of…

Listen now to WTOP News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported profit of $5.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $295.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.2 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be $1 to $1.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGVC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.