National HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported earnings of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $288.5 million in the period.

