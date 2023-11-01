National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $73.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $368.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $476.9 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.90 per share.

