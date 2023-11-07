National CineMedia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported profit of $181.8 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported profit of $181.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

