Natera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $109 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 96 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $268.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.7 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

