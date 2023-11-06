NanoString: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Monday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Monday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The maker of diagnostic systems for the analysis of genomic information posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.1 million.

NanoString expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $180 million.

