Myers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:37 AM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period.

Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.40 per share.

