Myers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period.

Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYE

