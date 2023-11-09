MV Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its third quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.
The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVO
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.