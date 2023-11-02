Murphy Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:07 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $255.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $959.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.3 million.

