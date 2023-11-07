MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.3 million.

MSG Entertainment expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $930 million.

