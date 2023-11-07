Live Radio
MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 6:51 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $35 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $888 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRC

