Motorola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $464 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $3.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.65. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.65 to $11.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.93 billion to $9.95 billion.

