Mosaic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

