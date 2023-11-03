Moog: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported net income of $39.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported net income of $39.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.10 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $872.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171 million, or $5.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.32 billion.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $6.60 to $7 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.45 billion.

