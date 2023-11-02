Monster Beverage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $452.7…

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $452.7 million.

The Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

