Monroe Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $236,000 in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.1 million.

