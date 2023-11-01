Mondelez: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $984 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $984 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.