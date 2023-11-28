Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 63, Southampton 52
Booker T. Washington 58, Churchland 48
Brooke Point 75, Eastern View 52
Buffalo Gap 41, Bath County 36
Castlewood 75, Twin Valley 42
Chancellor 56, Atlee 27
Cosby 63, Grassfield 46
Douglas Freeman 63, Hanover 51
Evergreen Christian 89, Christ Chapel Academy 24
Goochland 40, Culpeper 32
Gretna 51, Brookville 41
John Marshall 84, Hopewell 47
King George 35, Stafford 33
Lake Taylor 67, Norcom 34
Maury 56, Granby 18
Monacan 63, Clover Hill 56
New Kent 79, King William 42
North Stafford 88, Brentsville 21
Nottoway 50, Colonial Heights 7
Osbourn 58, C.D. Hylton 56
Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 53
Shenandoah Valley Christian 58, Appalachian Christian 47
Spotswood 70, Millbrook 55
Tunstall 116, Chatham 47
Western Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 43
