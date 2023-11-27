Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 50, Potomac Falls 48
Blacksburg 64, Radford 28
Brookville 60, Gretna 53
Denbigh Baptist 31, Peninsula Catholic 20
Douglas Freeman 56, Atlee 27
Eastern View 44, Brooke Point 19
Harrisonburg 53, Luray 50
Henrico 66, Meadowbrook 13
Heritage (Lynchburg) 45, Prince Edward County 42
Hidden Valley 47, Glenvar 10
Lakeland 55, Smithfield 30
Lloyd Bird 72, Powhatan 26
Magna Vista 50, Franklin County 24
Mechanicsville High School 56, Caroline 29
New Kent 61, King William 47
Norview 51, Churchland 8
Petersburg 41, TJHS 18
Rappahannock County 56, Riverheads 23
Rustburg 47, William Campbell 29
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 53, Christian Heritage Academy 12
Temple Christian 47, Ridgeview Christian 44
Thomas Dale 80, Hanover 20
Twin Valley 40, Castlewood 34
Western Branch 49, Brunswick Academy 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
