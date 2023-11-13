Monday.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $7.5…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $7.5 million.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $189.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $196 million to $198 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $723 million to $725 million.

