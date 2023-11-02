Molson Coors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $430.7…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $430.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.3 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.24 billion.

