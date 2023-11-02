Moelis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time items, were 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $272.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.2 million.

