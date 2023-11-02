ModivCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $686.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.1 million.

ModivCare expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion.

