Home » Latest News » Modine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Modine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:56 PM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $620.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

