Modine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $620.5 million in the period.

