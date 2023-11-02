Moderna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.63 billion in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.63 billion in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $9.53 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.01 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

