Model N: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Model N Inc. (MODN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Model N Inc. (MODN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $629,000.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The provider of revenue management services to the life science and technology industries posted revenue of $64 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $249.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Model N expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61.5 million to $62.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Model N expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $260 million to $263 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.