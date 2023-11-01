MKS Instruments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $932 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $932.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to $1.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $880 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

