Mistras: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $179.4 million in the period.

Mistras expects full-year revenue in the range of $695 million to $705 million.

