Mister Car Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.5 million.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $234.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.1 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $913 million to $936 million.

