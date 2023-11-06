Mirati: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $161.9 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $161.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.49.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.92 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19 million.

