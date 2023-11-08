Miller Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.5 million…

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.5 million in its third quarter.

The Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share.

The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period.

