Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Monday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

