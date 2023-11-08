Middleby: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $108.7 million.…

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $980.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

