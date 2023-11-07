MidCap Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.